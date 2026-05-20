President Donald Trump raised his record in high profile GOP primary races this month to 2-for-2 in Kentucky last night as his endorsed challenger, ex-Navy Seal Ed Gallrein, slapped down gadfly MTG fan Thomas Massie in a 55%-45% runaway. Combined with Saturday’s humiliation of worthless senate RINO Bill Cassidy in the Louisiana primary, and Trump and GOP voters have rid Washington DC of two of the party’s very worst offenders in a four-day span.

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Naturally, the graceless Massie took a moment in his bitter concession speech to blame - you guessed it - the Jews:

So, we can expect Massie to book return engagements with Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens on their podcasts in their coming days, since he said the right code words there.