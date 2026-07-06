Last month I wrote here that the Democrats - not the Republicans - were leaking oppo research about Graham Platner to the media in the hopes of running him out of the race before next Tuesday, July 14, which is the deadline for general election candidates to resign from the contest. That would leave the party one week - until the third Tuesday in July - to select a replacement candidate to appear on the ballot.

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Lo and behold, JustTheNews is reporting that Platner is about to quit the race against incumbent Susan Collins: