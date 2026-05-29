I often write about the fact - and it is an unarguable fact - that all Democrats know how to do anymore is lie. Ok, they also know how to engage in the Alinsky tactic of projection, i.e., accusing their opponents of doing what they themselves are guilty of. But that’s just another form of lying, isn’t it?

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You betcha, it is.

What I don’t specify often enough is the reality that this undeniable phenomenon among the demented Dems isn’t limited to the politicians. Starting with the Clintons - Ok, well, let’s go with LBJ and Lady Bird - they’ve all conditioned their spouses and brainwashed their voters to engage in the same behaviors whenever the topic of politics arises.

To illustrate how this all works among the political spouses, I give you Dr. Jill Biden, who told an interviewer with CBS this week that she was “terrified” while watching her elderly husband fumble around on the debate stage two years ago, even to the point of thinking he was about to die of a stroke.