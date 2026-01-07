Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight
Jan 8

Trump’s Venezuela raid is being sold as a clean “win”, but the strategic ledger tells a very different story—and the implications run straight through India.I just broke down how the Maduro operation exposed America’s biggest weaknesses and road‑tested a three‑weapon playbook that’s already live in India’s information space.If you care about India’s strategic autonomy and how power actually operates behind headlines, this is worth a read.👉 Full analysis here:

https://substack.com/@geopoliticsinplainsight/p-183843075

Reply
Share
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
Jan 7

Most excellent.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture