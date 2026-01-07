Doomberg stops by the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcast with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. We have had a lot of fun on our last podcasts, and Doomberg is a national treasure. We will cover an update on the Oil and Gas markets and "Where's the Glut" as we get into the wild ride of 2026 and the energy finance markets.

We also discuss the situation in Venezuela and its myriad geopolitical implications.



Time Stamps:



01:57 Doomberg: Where is the oil glut



06:05 China is buying oil, and are they preparing for war?



12:50 Venezuela and the oil impact



26:11 Canada and great subscribers



41:58 Doomberg's methodology



This was a fun podcast with our favorite Green Chicken, Doomberg, and we hit it out of the park. Doomberg has been elevated to "National Treasure Status" by Stu Turley and The Energy News Beat Podcast team.



Doomberg does not hold anything back, and we have some real topics rolling out. I got really tickled by Doomberg and David Blackmon making a bet on whether President Trump would invade Greenland. I would enjoy paying for a steak dinner with Doomberg and David, so it does not matter to me.



Here are the key points we cover.

1. The current state of the global oil and gas markets, including the “glut” or oversupply of oil and gas, and the factors contributing to this situation, such as the rise of shale production in the US.



2. The potential impact of the political situation in Venezuela on the oil and gas industry, including the challenges of restoring production and the legal/financial claims against Venezuela’s oil assets.



3. Speculation around potential geopolitical actions by the Trump administration, such as annexing Greenland or intervening in other countries in the Western Hemisphere to secure energy resources.



4. Analysis of the political dynamics and power structures in Washington, with the discussion of the “uniparty” and the lack of meaningful ideological differences between Republicans and Democrats.



5. Commentary on the energy policies and actions of political figures like Gavin Newsom and the potential impact on energy supply and prices. California poses a national security risk to the U.S., but don’t rule out Gavin, as he could be in the running if we don’t fix our elections and adopt same-day paper ballots.



Thanks again to our patrons, subscribers, and readers on all of our platforms.



Transcript:

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:00:08] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name’s Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Today is an outstanding day. I’ve got David Blackman, my co-host here, with Energy Impacts, his podcast. How are you, David?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:00:23] I’m just lovely. I’m so happy to be here with you and Doomburg. It’s just always a red letter day in my week when that happens.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:00:31] I’ll tell you what, Doomberg, I want to give you a shout out, Almighty Doomberg. Thank you. And for those podcast listeners, our podcast listeners know our next guest, Almighty Doomberg! How are you today, sir?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:00:47] You know, Stu, David, good to see you. Always happy to chat, doing great. Publication day is always a bit hectic, as we wade through the comments and the emails. But, you know, life is good.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:00:56] All right. I’ll tell you what, Doomburg, I want to give you a thank you, um, feed spot named the energy news beat number three globally out of all of the top 70 best energy podcasts in the world. And I think it is because of my guests, not my hairline. So thank you very much.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:01:18] That has to be an error. I don’t know who these other two podcasts are.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:01:22] Yeah.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:01:23] You made a mistake. Yeah, I mean, you’re on the podium, but it’s the wrong metal.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:01:28] I don’t care. I just, I’m thrilled to be part of that day, but today, Doomburg, we really want to talk about the oil and gas markets as they are outlying out today. And I did not have on my bingo card an invasion in Venezuela. So with that, let’s kind of get rolling and start on what are your thoughts on A, the glut and B, Venezuela.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:01:57] Yeah, sure. So your title is Where is the Old Glot? I would say that the old glut is largely here. We can talk about Venezuela and what that means, I’m sure we will, but for years now, in the face of arguments that peak oil is here, peak cheap oil is real, Hubbard’s Peak and all that jazz, we’ve been saying that the equilibrium price of crude oil is $55 a barrel. So, we explained how we come at that price, which is $10 per million BTU land at LNG. Is the price that everyone in the natural gas value chain needs in order to just barely earn their cost of capital. Then when you multiply $10 per million BTU natural gas by 5.6 or 5.8, you end up in the mid-50s. As an equilibrium price of crude oil, Brent trades in lockstep with 5.80 times Dutch TTF, and that’s not a coincidence because both crude oil and natural gas are used to make electricity. People don’t realize there’s still 4 million barrels a day of crude oil being burned to make electricity worldwide. And here we are, when we first started putting this model out. Oil was in the 70s and 80s, and now we’re down to 57 WTI today, 60 Brent. So yeah, the glut is here. It’s going to be a tough 2026, I think, for producers. The entire Venezuelan affair is all things being equal. Bullish for supply, bearish for price. A whole lot to be said about Venezuela, I’m sure we’re putting out just to give everyone a heads up. An early doom-zoom tomorrow for our pro-tier subscribers, and the first third of it will go to our newsletter subscribers as a preview. And we did a deep dive of the presentation, the spoils of war, the oil and gas potential of Venezuela, to be fair, after the word war is a question mark in our presentation. Yes, please.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:04:02] The administration will appreciate that.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:04:05] Whether or not there are actually spoils there to be had is the question. I think Maduro would call it a war, so lots of sort of conspiratorial thinking as well. But we did a deep dive, you know, what’s there, what will it cost, what are the challenges, what could we expect coming forward. But as to the title of this podcast, the physical global energy markets are extraordinarily well supplied. As we’re talking today... Newcastle coal, 107 bucks a million BTU, that’s doing nothing. Landed LNG in Europe is 963. Henry Hubb natural gas is about three-quarters of a Big Mac, and an ounce of silver will buy you a barrel of oil and some change. And so, never mind even inflation adjusted, there’s just so much hydrocarbon floating around the world that It’s tough slogging for producers.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:05:08] It is, but then you also have the question of, yeah, we have a glut now, likely to have one at least for a year, but you still have to account for future supply and future drilling up these in future inventories, right?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:05:25] Yep, sure do, but we’ve got an enormous amount of natural gas and NGLs coming out of the ground.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:05:31] Oh, yeah, yeah. I’m talking about oil.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:05:33] Oh, well, I mean, oil includes NGLs, crude oil doesn’t. But the thing I would say is China has been buying a million extra barrels a day all year for most of 2025 and stuffing it into their strategic reserves.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:05:47] How big is their reserve?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:05:50] It’s China, hard to say, I’ve seen estimates of a billion barrels.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:05:58] That makes sense.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:06:00] The Strategic Patrol Reserve is 700 million barrels.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:06:03] Seven. Yeah. Seven something.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:06:05] It’s got 400 and change in it, I think. So if China stops buying at that pace, and look, we wrote a piece wondering whether they were planning for war, because it’s not just crude oil that they’re stockpiling, there’s an enormous amount. I agree with you that we’re getting to prices for crude oil, that can make it difficult for the formation of investor capital. But As we’ve talked about before, in the U.S., of course, co-product economics has taken over. If natural gas were to spike on AI demand, say, you could see drillers drilling for gas and dumping the crude oil onto the market, the way they’re drilling for crude oil and dumping the gas onto the markets now, if that ever pivots. Not that it looks like it’s going to at $3 and change Henry Hubb, there’s just so much of it. We’re putting together a presentation, we’re going to a small private. Egg conference in January, and the presentation is energy and agriculture, a primer for the sophisticated farmer, and I’ve just talked about what shale has wrought, and it’s just like the world is long oil and gas, the U.S. Is an oil and a gas gigapower, there’s a tsunami of natural gas hitting the market. Even at these prices and they’re not even drilling for it on purpose, except, you know, in a few places, but like there’s so much in the Permian that could just be tapped tomorrow.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:07:41] Let me ask this because if you look at the amount of AI data centers, and I believe that we are facing the potential of an AI data center bubble. If you take a look at the stock market and the over investment and the demand curve, take a look at ERCOT. ERCot has 180 nameplate capacity of electricity devices that can make electricity. We had 82 gigawatts of peak demand in 2025, but they have 230 gigawattes of additional AI data center requests in. So how much of that is real versus how much of it is not, and then take a look at how many natural gas turbines are out there. How is NatGas, I guess my question is gonna be twofold. If the net gas that comes online for data centers is net gas going to no longer be cyclical because of the amount of demand of potential data center and power generation coming online, could that eviscerate the cyclical nature of the natural gas market?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:09:00] A couple of things I want to say there. First of all, it’s a race between the materialization of that demand and the technological development and the ease with which incremental methane is pulled out of the ground. Because the oil and gas companies are technology powerhouses, the rate at which it is becoming ever easier to find and bring to market natural gas on a scale that was once thought unthinkable is a very high rate. Um, and so. The flow of demand versus the ability to get new supply to meet that demand, is the race that everyone is trying to ballpark, however. We’re publishing a piece this weekend, probably, doing a deep dive on this new law in Ohio, which I think is the way the market is going to go, which is Ohio’s passive sliding is SB15. I wrote it over the holidays, so try to get ahead during the holidays and give the team some time off. This law makes it incredibly easy to go behind the meter in Ohio so that at least you’re circumventing transmission. Constraints and the impact on the grid, at least the direct. Yes, I know there is a difference between crude oil and condensate. Thank you very much. Back to the data centers. That’s going to at least alleviate some of the crowding out of residential and industrial customers on the grid that we’re seeing across the nation, something we predicted in a piece called Irreconcilable Differences over a year ago, taking a little longer for it to manifest. But I think this law in Ohio is an important one, and I think we’re going to see state after state follow Ohio’s lead, which then just moves the bottleneck to turbines and natural gas molecules. But at least that’s a little bit more. Of something that can be handled relative to forcing all of these data centers onto the grid.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:11:09] That’s an interesting question. I don’t know the answer to that. Our data center is going to need smokestacks to vent the NO2 and I’m not, I do not know an answer on that. That’s a facetious question.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:11:20] Yeah, there’s very little in the way of NOx that is generated when you burn natural gas compared to other hydrocarbons. So, you know, this is California carb, counting a number of angels on the head of a pin at some point. I mean, you cook with the stuff in your house and you’re not venting it as you use it.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:11:40] Yeah, when you consider that now when we sit back and take a look at Venezuela, uh, you gotta have a lot of fun With venezuela, um You know, there’s they they only do 700, uh 700 million barrels per day, uh Compared to their 3 million barrels Per day 700 000 barrels per Day now Um, the estimates that is going to take to rebuild you have the new, the old, uh, Chevron executive is now trying to meet with investors to raise $2 billion in order to get those, uh fields back online and really start producing again. Um, I’ve been. Really nosing around on who’s going to be the benefactors for who to invest in and take a look at this. I think the Venezuelan people are all happy that Maduro is gone. There’s a lot of people happy about it, but can you tell us what your article potentially tomorrow is going to See you, man.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:12:50] It’s not an article. It’s a 40-minute presentation for our pro-tier that we do once a month, our Doom Zooms. We rushed one out, of course, because of the news, and spent the weekend putting it together. So minor corrections to your numbers. At their peak, they kissed 4 million barrels a day, just slightly under 4 million a day. And they’re probably closer to 900,000 barrels a today, with about 600,000 going exports of that, two-thirds to China, one-third to the U.S. Round numbers, it’s like everything, hard numbers in these relatively obscure markets are hard to come by. The real comp for us is Canada. Similar size resource, similar API grade, similar challenges, blending with lights and getting it to market and all that stuff. Canada differs from Venezuela in several ways. It has far better institutions, far more consistent contract law, a stronger track record of being relatively friendly to investors, doesn’t have the history of nationalizations that Venezuela has gone through, first in 1977 and then 2007, the latter being a little less investor-friendly than the former. Canada today produces 6 million barrels a day of oil and 20 BCF per day of natural gas. We think that’s the comp that Venezuela should be at. The litany of challenges between here and there are formidable, especially at $57 WTI and $3 Henry Hub. But as we all know in the oil and gas sector, long-term planning is not made on spot prices, and possession of the resource is 90% of the goal. And they’ll figure out a way to print a bunch of cash, and next time there’s a shortage. And that’s how they think. I saw that article in the former Chevron executive trying to raise $2 billion. Felt like an opportunistic capital raise by an entrepreneur, if you ask me. And I think you need to add at least a couple of zeros to the end of that to make a meaningful dent into what’s needed. Last thing I’ll say, there’s is a huge challenge. The ugly history of Venezuela, as it pertains up the energy markets is such that... Somewhere between $150 billion and $170 billion of claims against Venezuela exist in various forms. People that had their property, quote unquote, stolen from them in 2007, tens of billions of defaulted bonds by the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, Chinese debt that is being paid back with oil, Russian. Presumably, Trump is going to take the equity of these Russian and Chinese companies in Venezuela, and we’ll see if there’s any retribution. So when you add it all up, there’s a long line of people that have their hand in the Venezuelan energy pie, and they have varying … the claims against Venezuela have varying degrees of weight or of justification. And, you know, I mean, again, when... Chávez did what he did in 2007, the famous Sitko lawsuits are still rolling on today. Same thing with Argentina, when we talk about Argentina, these legacy decisions from despots gone by, they tend to leave a legacy of lawsuits and so on. Last thing we’ll say, as we mentioned this in the Doom Zoom, which is one thing is clear after researching the. History in preparation for that talk is the biggest winners, as always, are the lawyers.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:16:41] How fun, inevitably. Yes. Do you think with his, there’s, there’re two questions here. The corruption run deep. It runs deep in Venezuela. And if I was a Yoda, I’d be corruption deep it is. And when you take a look at, I don’t know if that was Kermit the frog or but say the corruption is president Trump. Silly for thinking that he can allow the people that were there in the way that Venezuela had everything bifurcated out into department heads and the number two person still there, does he even have a chance?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:17:28] You know, it’s an interesting experiment. Part of me says we’re at the euphoria phase of various Neocon operations where the shock and awe has been successful and we assume everything else is a rounding error, which has turned out not to be correct in Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, pick your favorite country that we’ve ruined. But at the flip side, there aren’t meaningful boots on the ground. It was a surgical extraction and there’s a lot of remorse. That Maduro cut a deal for reasons that are totally unrelated to energy, which again, I’m not sure if you’ve read that, but might have something to do with certain elections that Trump is keenly passionate about, historical elections.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:18:14] We’ll see. I’ve written, actually, I’ve written at length about that. Yeah.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:18:18] It’s not quite whispered about, but it’s not conventional yet either, so we’ll see. It’s alive and well in the Twitterverse at blackman.substack.com. And so the strategy is, yes, that government is corrupt, but we’ll make them corrupt for us. That seems to be if I had to summarize the strategy. So, look, I mean...

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:18:43] The quote about Bautista is, he’s a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:18:49] Right. And look, I mean, almost everywhere in the world, the oil and gas industry is extraordinarily corrupt. I mean these super majors are world class at dealing with such things. Yeah. You have to be. You have be. And so it’s an interesting kind of a power play. Like everybody gets to keep what they have. We’ll take this guy and instead of doing the bidding of China and Russia, you’ll do the bidding of the US. Otherwise, the next, you know. Solve of missiles would be far more devastating. So that seems to be the play, it kind of makes sense. It certainly makes more sense than trying to occupy the country with 80,000 troops or some crazy number. Whether it works or not, we’ll see. It is amazing to watch the Europeans trip over themselves to they’re not going Let’s do it behind the transmission lines, behind the electricity grid. Sorry, you know when you pop these things up, it’s hard for me not to address them. This is what happens when you’re alive.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:19:57] I’m sorry, it’s just, correct, Trump is not interested in nation building, don’t care why it works, just that it works.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:20:05] Well, I love the fact that Trump is everything that everybody says he is, both his critics and his super fans. And like we say, he’s just truly, there will only ever be one. So I just love how he just doesn’t even pretend there’s any pretense, just, yeah, like the big mistake that Bush made in Iraq is he didn’t take the oil, I’m taking Venezuela’s. He said that this morning, it’s great.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:20:28] And I’m keeping the oil and I loved it on the airplane. I believe it was Air Force one that yesterday or day before he said, Oh yeah, Greenland’s next and I’m sitting there going in the Danish prime minister and the Danish Prime Minister goes, well, if you take a Greenland NATO is over. Is there any?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:20:48] Is there any happier human being on the planet than Lindsey Graham?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:20:52] Oh my god, did you? Yeah, you don’t know that deal on Air Force one.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:20:56] Why is why does Trump think that’s a creative to his political?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:21:00] It is

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:21:01] Prospects, I know.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:21:02] It is beyond.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:21:04] It’s kind of gross at some point.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:21:07] He is a warmonger that I hope will retire very soon.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:21:11] You might. So back to what I was saying before, I got distracted by the gas pipeline grid. Europe has spent the last four years demonizing Russia and international law must be respected and no border should ever change by force as if any border on the planet wasn’t established by force. And now to watch Keir Starmer try to squirm his way out of saying that what Trump did is. Against international law. It’s blatantly against international laws, Dahmer, it’s not hard to say. You can also say there’s nothing we can do about it because we’re a vassal of the United States. It’s not that complicated. Trump is going to do it, so what that means is, again, as we said at the beginning of this presentation that I’ll publish tomorrow, hopefully, is we’re not going to comment on the moralities or legalities, because they don’t matter. If they mattered, we’d comment on them. They just don’t matters in this instance. That’s very clear.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:22:09] And it’s my, it’s mind over matter, sir. I don’t mind because you don’t matter.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:22:14] Look, our objective is to understand and to predict, not to moralize. Do I think that snatching the president of a sovereign nation in the way that has been done is a wonderful precedent to set? No. If you’re in Moscow and you’re thinking, huh, all I got to do is charge Zelensky with Well, they...

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:22:36] Didn’t they try to do?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:22:37] A year and a half ago and it failed miserably? I think the Russians could take out Zelensky if they wanted to. Okay. That’d be my guess. I think that’s probably right, yeah. And Chinese social media blew up with what a wonderful precedent this is for the taking of Taiwan. Again, Trump’s like, I’m just going to take Greenland, as we say in the president. That’s a NATO country, as the Prime Minister of Denmark, God bless her. Matt Fredrickson said, well, this would be the end of NATO. Like, yeah, no SHIT. Of course. Trump doesn’t think NATO matters.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:23:15] But he’s not gonna take Greenland. He’s gonna do a business deal with Greenland

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:23:18] Now he’s going to take green light. David, the military could waltz in there and the whole operation would be over by then.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:23:31] It’ll be over in five minutes, yeah.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:23:33] Yeah, he’s going to do it. 100% he’s gonna do it

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:23:36] But he didn’t need to do it. Why would he do it? He doesn’t need to. It’s a trophy.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:23:42] He wants the trophy. The US borders will be measurably larger by the time the next three years are over. I’ll buy you a beer if I’m wrong.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:23:55] Let me ask you, I would love that. And I, in fact, I can’t wait to give both of you a hug. And now let’s also visit with Alberta because I don’t want the rest of Canada, but if we take, uh, Greenland, Mexico is got real problems and, and God bless the, uh poor, uh president of Mexico, she is behoven to the cartels there. If we had, uh, so ignore them, you know, and when president Trump offered to take the cartels out, she goes, oh no, please don’t do that. Hmm. So, but now do we have Canada? I would like not to bring in a bunch of left-wing nut jobs into our voting block, um, but rather Alberta is more like Texas and I would adopt Alberta in a heartbeat.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:24:50] Yeah, you want to, you wanna, yeah, you want to throw Wyoming, right?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:24:53] You want to throw us a sketch one in there, and in fact, we just wrote a piece on that called Tempting Target, and sketch one has. It has potash, it has uranium, it oil, it food, it helium, which we didn’t even mention in that piece, much to my regret, because I just forgot. But the combination of Alberta and Saskatchewan would be very formidable. And that whole yeah, Lost in Space, that was a good one, we published that one this morning. There it is, yeah. Tempting. I know it.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:25:26] I know it’s right down here, but I do want to quote you on sharing my screen. I am your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin, former roommate, dark helmet space balls. Sir, that was out of the park.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:25:41] The best part of that quote is what he says afterwards, he’s like, what the heck does that mean? And he says, nothing, which is what you’re about to become.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:25:51] I absolutely love everything you write. And when you, this is the article for our podcast listeners, um, rated number three, uh, in the world globally for energy news beat podcasts. I just thought I’d share that again, Greenland, Venezuela, Alberta, maybe, but don’t sleep on, don’t sleep on Saskatchewan.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:26:11] You know, we have great Canadian subscribers. We went on this podcast at the end of the year. Money Talks with Mike Campbell, Mike’s great. And the wave of new subscribers from Canada that we get, we joke internally. It’s because we’re writing about Canada sometimes. Like, oh my god, somebody based in the US is writing about canada. Let’s go subscribe to that. Fascinating little insight into the cultural comparisons that are ever present in Canada vis-a-vis the US. Self. But yeah, there’s just an enormous resource base there. Potash, 90% of U.S. Potash is imported and 85% of that is from Saskatchewan. The wheat basket of the world. Just huge resources. And by the way, size of Texas, 1.25 million people. Just incredible. And they should be as rich as Saudi Arabia, and yet the Eastern elite in Canada has been exploiting the Western resources for more than a century. And they’re pretty fed up with it. I think there’s a potential that Trump might make a deal. I don’t think they will become part of the U.S. Greenland will become part of the U.S. During Trump’s term. I’m very certain. I think it’s long past time that people pretend to not take Trump literally.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:27:28] If I understood Alberta has the ability to, um, secede from Canada and they would almost have to wait a couple years to become a, a state, uh, it would be a problem for them, but they could secede and they really are, there is a seceding movement in Alberta due to get away from, um the leadership.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:27:56] So you speak as though these written-down rules matter in the era of Trump, and they just don’t. I think Venezuela has proven that. No, Alberta can become part of the U.S. Next week. Ottawa says, you have to wait, OK? Who’s Ottawa? Who’s this Ottawa guy? He’s terrible, very ugly, overweight this Ottawa guy, I could hear Trump.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:28:23] This is a great question from MD Bone. Can you comment on how the drug cartels were getting into the oil business? This is the bigger question, MD Bone, as also the Bank of London has also gotten into drug money and everything else. So this is a big question.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:28:46] Yeah, I do better than comment. We wrote a piece on October 7 called Tapped Out, Drug Cartel’s Oil and the Future of Mexico. Pretty amazing just how infiltrated they are, literally tapping pipelines and taking a vig. And it’s pretty remarkable. Like you talked about Scheinbaum earlier, she doesn’t control Mexico in the same way that the president of Columbia, this Gustavo. What’s his name?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:29:18] What’s his last name? I never came here.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:29:19] Petro, Petrov, or something, yeah, there we go. There’s always a Doombard piece, 440 articles into it. So yeah, Colombia is not a sovereign country. The cartels have physical control over a vast swath of that country. Same thing in Mexico. You go to Monterrey, you’re not worried about interacting with the government of Mexico. You interact with the local strong men with guns. Yeah. So, yeah, you could see Mexico, another country with oil production that is nowhere near what it could be. Pemex is another walking disaster just because of all the money they’re losing and the take by the government is larger than it should be and that hurts and maintenance and the reinvestment and with all the theft, like who wants to go to Mexico and have to deal with cartels, you know, as an expat executive, for example, it’s just a...

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:30:16] No, you’re not hearing many Doomburg, you are not hearing people going, let’s annex Mexico!

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:30:23] If I was if I was shine bomb, I’d get busy inking that trade deal, though. I think I’m kind of slow rolling it, waiting for the Supreme Court to make it all illegal. After this past weekend, if she were smart, she’d probably, you know, figure out a win win win with with the Donald.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:30:39] He should reconsider that strategy.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:30:41] No, one thing I do want to say is my Canadian, uh, group up there. I got so tickled looking at the post saying, please come take our leader. And then the UK started saying, Please, president Trump come get hair starmer now. So all of a sudden president Trump is now a hero to everybody and they’re all everybody’s offering their leaders for president Trump to abduct.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:31:10] Yeah, I mean, the European elite have really driven their countries into the ground, to the extent they even consider themselves to be leaders of countries. I don’t think Keir Starmer really cares about the average. British citizen. So, again, watching him squirm, he’s a lawyer too, and I love Frederick Mertz. We’re waiting on legal clarification from the U.S. I mean, just listen to Trump’s press comments, there will be no legal clarification forthcoming. Frederick Mirtz, it’s just, you know, and then We must respect international law, but says who? You and what army? I mean, this is not in support of what Trump is doing, it’s just an agnostic observation. And if we are truly in the might-is-right era, then there are countries that have significantly more regional might than the U.S. Right all over the world, and who’s to stop them from? All right, the UN Security Council doesn’t matter anymore, let’s just go ahead and take what we want. And that’s going to happen. I think the odds of a blockade of Taiwan skyrocket on Saturday. I think, odds of a significant escalation in Ukraine skyrocketed on Saturday. The UN Security Council is meaningless, it just is. You heard Marco Rubio yesterday, somebody asked him, the UN is saying, I don’t care what the UN says. Cut the reporter off. I was like, Yeah, clearly. Great!

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:32:44] I would have no problem defunding the US and moving them out of the United States. They do not need to be here. Diplomatic immunity needs to go away.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:32:56] The UN lost its utility long ago, and it’s now as corrupt as anything else. And it’s a giant make-work program for people who don’t like America. Let’s just call it what it is.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:33:10] Um, this is an interesting from Robert Shepstone, uh, we saw Rubio pushing the movement towards taking Venezuela. Any idea who would encourage Trump to annex Greenland? Um,

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:33:24] needs encouragement, doesn’t 2017 right? I mean, this is exactly

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:33:29] In fact, Christopher Messina, who wrote the Messina Federal Budget, David and I both have enjoyed interacting with Christopher Messena, was there and originally talking to President Trump about that early on. And so the whole thing about Greenland is very important when you look at the arch and the re. For the Russian missiles coming over, you know, and hitting the United States. It’s critical to have our anti, uh, defense shields there in Greenland. It is going to happen. Yeah. I mean,

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:34:11] And Trump is not in this to be a caretaker to Vance in 2028. He’s thinking about the history books, the Alaska purchase, the Louisiana purchase, the Greenland purchase, quote unquote. He wants to expand the U.S., he wants to get into the Arctic. And there’s a lot of soundness to his strategy. Look, I read that new National Security Strategy document, hard to disagree with much of it. And the thing about Trump that I find so amazing is his tactics and his crassness are so off-putting to his opponents that it blinds them to what he’s actually doing.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:34:54] Yeah, it just throws them into this blind rage and they can’t think right.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:34:58] Right. And this is why we like to say that he has everything his critics and his supporters say that he is, unique in that regard. So look, he is the guy who hired Chris Wright, who wants to assert American energy dominance, who wants the catalyze of nuclear renaissance, and he’s also the guy that launched Trump Coin three days before his inauguration. He’s also a guy who did Trump University, and there’s an awful lot of shady deals going on with various associates. Look, if the Democrats take back power in 2028, I’d put the over-under at two-thirds of the current cabinet members who will end up in jail. There’s going to be retribution if this gets to 2028.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:35:41] What are the odds do you think that we are going to actually kill the filibuster and save our country so that we can put same day ballot and elections in? And let me tell you why.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:35:56] No, like this is an important point, we’ve teased this out a few times. Again, people get emotional when you talk about Trump and politics. We try really hard to be cold and analytical. So we have a mental model that we’re shaping internally, which goes as following. Hypothetically, if there was a secret ballot today in Congress, 80% would vote to impeach or remove Trump. There is no such thing as a Republican in D.C. There’s the uniparty. There’s Mega on the right, and Bernie on the left. And the middle is the same party. Look, there is no distinction between Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, I hate to break it to you. It’s all phony. So, for example, a headline just came in, posted into Tony Greer’s T.G. Macro’s Slack that I’m a member of, Trump to House Republicans. If we don’t win midterms, I will get impeached. Three quarters of those people hearing that would cheer his impeachment. There’s no such thing as team Republican and team Democrat in Washington. There’s team Deep State and this outsider that everyone’s running their clock out on. By the way, as a mental model, it works really well at explaining events. Why won’t the Republicans just nuke the filibuster? Surely the Democrats will when they get power. Yes, they know that. They don’t care. They don’t t want to impose Trump’s agenda. They were getting rich, fat and happy in the old system. Trump is a disruptor to that. Look, there’s a Republican party at the state level and at local levels, but not in D.C. No. Ted Cruz isn’t a Republican.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:37:36] Let me ask this, uh, question since I’m now going to go, uh nevermind, uh slash my own tires, just kidding, just to have some fun, uh but when you sit back and take a look, um, California governor Newsom has eviscerated the, the oil and gas industry in he’s done his war on oil has been so good. That you have the 20% of the refineries, you have the main pipeline shutting down. And that has gone and extended all the way up into Washington and the four refinerys up in Washington, uh, fulfill Oregon, uh and their, uh gasoline and diesel, one of those pipeline and one of those refinerries is now shutting down We have a national crisis going to happen in the next few months in California,

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:38:37] stated Gavin Newsom’s platform for the 2020 election.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:38:42] That he created a problem and now he wants to do it to the rest of the United States? Correct!

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:38:50] And it’ll resonate with his bass.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:38:53] Oh, totally. Absolutely, yeah.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:38:55] Yeah, I mean, look at how terrible I am. Promote me. That’s the Peter Principle. It’s only slightly sarcastic.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:39:05] Well, I mean, we just went through four years of Joe Biden, the lowest common denominator there ever was.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:39:10] In the presidential office. I call them Joe Cadaver. Yeah, yeah. There’s just the three of us, right? Nobody’s listening. Are they gonna go?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:39:17] Are they gonna go lower yeah of course they’re gonna go more they’re going to go lower in every election cycle a o c will back be after gavin nuisance

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:39:23] Well, I mean, just listen to Kamala Harris talk. I can’t. Or Pete. Mayor Pete. Oh my goodness. Yeah, but again, the quote-unquote Republicans are no better. No. The people that wear that logo, we wouldn’t call them ideologues. Very few ideologs in Washington, I guess, like Mike Lee might be one exception.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:39:50] It’s hard to get rich being an ideologue. Correct. Really, really hard.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:39:57] Correct. Hard to be rich being a communist, too, but certainly being an ideologue is hard.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:40:05] Well, Bernie got rich, but he’s a compromised communist.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:40:08] Sure. I love the rugged individualism, the warmth of collectivism. That’s got to be the quote of the year already, right?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:40:16] The mandami being elected is absolutely

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:40:20] It’s gotta be. It’s got to be a psych-op, right? I mean, it came out of nowhere, you know, the warmth of collectivism. I mean it’s gotta to be, like, you wake up, it’s a joke, right.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:40:30] And Tony Segura on X owns, I believe he is company owns the rights to phones. He has met with Obama four or five times in the last few months. He was really introduced by Obama. So when you sit back and think Mondami is not a, it’s a precursor to what the United States is being done by still Obama.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:40:56] Yeah, I don’t know. Obama’s kind of like the boogeyman for everybody to blame for all the problems.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:41:01] I’m just saying he’s met with him four times and

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:41:04] I mean, he’s probably a kingmaker in the Democratic Party, sure, I get that. You know, every time he visits London, Twitter lights up, oh my God, you know, it’s the British against Trump. And there’s probably some truth to that, I suppose, but you know. I would agree with him. Yeah, I just think, you Obama’s got his own issues, you know, there’s rather unfortunate death that seemed to happen near his home about 18 months ago. And you know. Yep. Yeah, it’s we don’t write a political rag sheet, you know, we focus on David does. I don’t I do.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:41:40] But when we sit back and take a look at where do we see, uh, your next article besides coming around the corner, how do you create your next article? Cause you’re always spot on and you’re, you’ve got that your finger and your pulse there.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:41:58] Yeah, not always spot on. We try to make a few long shot guesses, and sometimes those don’t pan out. We research, write, publish, promote, and defend a piece every four days. That includes podcast appearances, comments, emails. And look, sometimes we get stuff wrong in the pieces, and people are quick to point it out, and oops, it happens. We like to say mistakes should be rare, admitted to, corrected, and learned from. How do pieces come together? It’s kind of what I was. Personally meant to do, which is to synthesize headlines into an article. And I used to do this in the corporate world, I gained a reputation for writing technology to Czech writers in a language they could understand. And I use to do that privately in a corporate setting, and now we just do it publicly. But I’ll get up in the morning and I’ll read the Financial Times and Bloomberg and the New York Times and the Washington Post and the LA Times, read some Russian propaganda, some Ukrainian propaganda, and some Chinese propaganda, see what’s going in the world, and something will hit. Every Doombird piece has a one-sentence summary. Once I get that sentence, then OK, what are the 15 things I want to say? And off we go. It’s just kind of cool. Once you do something, it’s about reps. That whole 10,000-hour thing is true. We’ve done 440 of these and maybe 50 doomsooms in the past five years. And we don’t take vacations. 431 was lost in space. I’m counting the 10 I wrote that the editor bounced. It’s not a bad hit rate. 2% get flushed at the editor’s stage. Yeah, we can’t write that. What are you doing? Some of them I wish we’d published anyway. I wrote one about Michael Saylor and strategy that has aged quite well, but we decided to spike it. So yeah, it just comes. And then once you see it, once I have a piece in my head, I could write it in an hour. And then it goes through very vigorous editing and fact-checking and all the things that you would. As we’ve grown in revenue, we’ve tried to grow in our professionalism because people are paying you and you want to get things right. Nothing worse than an error of fact in a piece, a typo I can live with, but an error of fact drives me crazy. Luckily, we haven’t had a meaningful one in about 50 articles, I think. But fact checking is its own science. It’s pretty interesting. It is. You’d be surprised what you just throw away in a piece that you think is obviously true and it turns out it’s not.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:44:36] It’s getting tougher.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:44:38] Yeah, especially when we supplement our research with AI, a powerful tool, way better than Google. And I prefer perplexity because it gives the references. So you can go and do your own sanity check a priori. But it’s a very powerful tool. Good for spotting typos and things like that, too. Nice. Yeah. Oh.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:45:03] We’ve got two questions. Any in this one is, uh, any comments on the canal zone and whether a regional security argument would suffice in taking it back the Panama Canal is what I’m assuming the question is about. And the, the two ports are still owned by the, uh Chinese.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:45:26] Um, pull, pull that back up. I want to, um, there is no argument needed if Trump wants to, he’s going to go get it. I mean, I think that’s what, I mean that’s, that’s the message of the weekend, right? I mean.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:45:41] After this weekend, I would have laughed before, but now it’s like.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:45:46] Yeah. Well, I mean, again, talk about this back to whole Greenland thing. Like, you know, I quit drinking, David. So you have to buy me a diet Coke, but I will be collecting on that.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:45:58] I’ll buy you a steak. Uh, this one is from SD dash three G, uh, uh Texas or refineries are designed to process Venezuelan crude, which sediments, uh segments of the neo conservative fraction are shaping president Trump’s policy, especially with regard to the Texas oil industry. I I’m doing a Scooby moment. What is that? What’s the question?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:46:25] I think I know what the question is.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:46:27] OK, yeah.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:46:29] Yes, many of the refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast were built with Venezuela in heavy crude in mind. What does that mean? It means they have invested the. Manpower and technological expertise to handle sulfur and other contaminants and similar grades of crude from Canada, you know, West Texas Select. Doesn’t mean that they have to process that crude, they just like to because they get it at a discount. You know, the Venezuelan Meyer 16 crude, which is heavy crude from the I’m going to call it belt. That has been blended with light to get up to API 16, I think it comes out of the ground like API 4 or 7 or 8, something like that. That trades for $10 to $20 below Brent, which is why the Chinese like it, and that’s why the Gulf Coast refiners like it because, yes, it’s a crappy oil, but it’s cheap enough and we know we’re in the crap handling business, so we can earn our cost of capital on that discount.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:47:40] Um, yeah, here’s one other question here. Do you think the Argentina bailout functioned as part of the systematic payoff or influence network to funnel Venezuela security and military forces assisting in the Maduro capture? I don’t have any.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:47:56] Any idea how to answer that one? I don’t think Argentina is a pass-through of U.S. Dollar country. It’s a we need U. S. Dollars country.

Speaker 4 [00:48:03] That’s

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:48:04] But we did predict that bailout largely in a piece that we wrote called Mosaic Theory a couple of weeks before it happened, and I believe what we said in that piece was that Trump and Bessette would have to fight a rearguard action on Malay, if you pull it up. And

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:48:22] I’ll pull that up here in just a second. And when you take a look, here’s Valero, uh, one of the ones in the Gulf coast. Their stock price is one of the ones that I’m looking at here is Exxon mobile. It’s also doing quite well today for our podcast and listeners. I’m using my vector vest, uh charting software that I use. And here’s Baker Hughes. It’s also doing quite well. And here is Chevron doing quite well as well.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:48:53] We put a note out on Substack Notes, Bullish Chevron on Saturday.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:48:59] Yeah, yes.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:49:01] Neat knee jerk, you know, wish I’d known this on Friday

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:49:07] Yes, um, I, I enjoy the financial charting systems from vector vest and the folks there are just top-notch folks, but let’s get over to, uh, let me get back to Doomburg here.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:49:19] Yeah, no worries. Always happy to sing for my supper. It looks like a great churning program.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:49:24] Um, I, they are great. My dad has been a day trader for about 20 years and, uh, I’m picking up a lot of his stuff. So, um, he is really, really good on it. Which one was the article you were talking about?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:49:40] If you go up to the search bar, we’ll teach people how to go all the way up to the top here. There’s a little search button there. There you go. Yep. And then type in mosaic. S. Boy, Stu, you’re really exposing yourself.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:49:57] I went to Oklahoma State, but I did cover it up with an MBA.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:50:07] From where?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:50:10] Uh, Oklahoma city university. And, uh, it was the first year they had, uh the, um, Juris doctorate, uh teachers were in there and it was pretty fun. We had a lot of fun in there. So I have not read that one.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:50:26] Scroll down until you see a picture of Malay. We just went through the southern part of the Western Hemisphere and predicted what Trump was likely to do.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:50:38] Isn’t Scott cool? He is a cool guy. I think he is a hoot.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:50:45] Ago. Yeah. Scroll up. There you go, yeah. Trump could help his beleaguered friend by, yeah, so the Trump administration may feel compelled to mount a rearguard action in Argentina. This was just before the bailout because of the election results and how the bonds and the currency both plunged. That was about a week or two before the bailout. One of our wins on the year. So yeah, one of the things that’s interesting is that energy is a really great input into geopolitical analysis and I can’t wait till polymarket is legal for me because I think I’m gonna jump on there and start to trade.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:51:23] Are we going to see, and this is going to be something that’s absolutely a hoot. Are we gonna see Doonberg and Nancy Pelosi as the best traders?

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:51:34] Out there. I invest personally in the private markets, and I save by buying gold and land. I’m a bad trader. I have two problems with my trading. One is I’m an hunch and buncher. I get an idea and I put too much in, and then I stare at losses for too long. That’s a very bad combination, by the way, to be a hunch and a buncher and inability to sell losers quickly. There are two aspects to trading. One is developing an edge, and then two is bankroll management. And I just told you I’m bad at bankroll management, but physics is a great edge for trading. And if you’re good at bank roll management, then that presentation would be interesting to you, because I’m going to teach them how to use physics as a directional edge. It doesn’t take much of an edge if you are good at banking management to do trading correctly. Blackjack, famously, is like a percent and a half, 2% for the house, and they just kill it. So, physics as an edge, especially for geopolitics, I think would be pretty powerful.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:52:49] And you just let me know though that you may have the gut reaction to be a day trader by being a polymarket wannabe.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:52:58] Yeah, we’ll see. I mean, I’ve had some success trading. I just decided that it’s. And also, we don’t like to have positions in the things we write about. There are two schools of thought in that regard. One is you need to have skin in the game. But there’s an alternative view, which is if you don’t have a financial interest, then you could be as unbiased as possible, and your audience is getting your unvarnished, untainted view. There are arguments you’ve made for both. We’ve chosen the latter.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:53:29] I like the way you think. Well, we got about five more minutes here. David, what do you got for your last questions here?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:53:37] Well, I would like Doombird’s view, you know, one of the prevailing questions right now related to Venezuela. And you’ve kind of touched around this issue, but, uh, is, is what is the appetite going to be? I mean, the obvious us companies that Trump is referring to who previously had stakeholder or still do in Venezuela or Chevron, which is still there and has been there the whole time, ExxonMobil and Conoco Phillips. Both of whom had previous pretty large positions there to become involved in the revitalization of the oil sector there. I think, um, some analysts don’t think there’s going to be much of an appetite from those companies. My personal belief is they wouldn’t have put the president out there to say those things on Saturday if they hadn’t had pre-discussions with those companies, but I could be wrong. And I wonder what

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:54:28] Well, I’m wholeheartedly in your camp and look. When the President of the United States calls and you’re the CEO of Exxon Mobil, you pick up the phone and don’t think for a second that the goodies on offer are limited to just Venezuela. Trump wants a political win in Venezuela, you go in and spend a few billion there and we’ll help you out over here. Nice little lease in Alaska or somewhere on federal lands or maybe we’ll buy some oil from you termed out to refill the strategic petroleum reserve at a good price, who knows? I mean, I’m just making things up. To give you an example.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:55:05] To write a book.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:55:07] Right. There’s a lot of puts and takes, and oh, by the way, I did this for you in 2018. I need your help. You bet, Mr. President. These types of deals happen all the time. And Trump is a businessman, and he understands how the game is played. He might abuse the rules of the game from time to time, but he certainly understands how it’s played. And I think... The old joke, which I heard from Porter Stansberry, but an oil man dies and goes to heaven and he’s at the gates and Peter says, sorry, there’s just too many oil men here. We’re all full up on oil men. And the oil man cups his mouth and screams at the top of his lungs, oil found in hell. And then you see wave after wave of oil men diving out of heaven, going to hell because they just can’t help themselves a drill where there’s oil. And the guy gets to walk his way in through the pearly gates there. And so that joke, which is the kind of joke that sticks with you, oil found in Venezuela, you’re going to be hard pressed to resist the temptation to go exploit the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in the world.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Podcast Host [00:56:20] Yeah, that’s my view. Anyway, we’ll see how it works out.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:56:26] Uh, well, Doomburg again, you are one of the reasons that I did make it to number three on feed spot. So thank you very much. I do appreciate you. And, uh, I can’t wait to have you back again. And we are a champion. You out here, Doonberg says this or Doonburg does that. My wife is tired of me talking about green chicken. So, uh I do. Appreciate you.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:56:50] Doombird.com and ClassicsReadAloud.com as well, which is our sister publication, newly launched, a fun project that we’ve been working on as a team as well. So thanks to you guys. It’s going great. We had a good launch. We just launched in September. We’re already sniffing 4,000 subscribers, which was pretty good for a standing start, and the product is excellent, and a lot of crossover. You know, we like to. Imagine that the overlap in the Venn diagram of a Doomburg reader and a classic for a loud listener is probably a pretty valuable person. And so it’s a fun project. It’s great to start a new project from scratch and put everything that we’ve learned into marketing it. It’s one of the Doomburg co-founders and its editor-in-chief. That’s a passion project, and the rest of us are helping with it.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:57:36] Oh, that’s fantastic. Here’s one last question. Uh, us manufacturing is relocating to Texas and further south. What policy changes would Mexico ultimately need to implement to take advantage of lower, lower energy costs for domestic industrial growth, get rid of the cartels.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:57:55] Get rid of the cartels. It is doing a good job. I mean, on the energy side, a lot of cheap, permeant natural gas is finding its way to Mexico, which is re-industrializing that part of the country. There’s a huge opportunity there if you could just clean up the cartel. Look, Trump is right about the cartals. He’s over-targeted. And look, if you clean that up, we’ve said this before, and the last thing I’ll say is we wrote this piece in December 2023 called The New World’s Oil. And if we just start. From Texas and go south to the tip of Argentina, there’s 10 million barrels a day of incremental oil to be had. Oh yeah. Easily. And so Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, there is just an enormous amount of it.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [00:58:43] When you, when you take a look at the, the Don row doctrine, I love that president Trump was actually laughing instead of calling it the Monroe doctrine. He laughed about it, calling it that Don row, doctrine. Let me get rid of the banners across the top here as we, uh, get this here, where’s the banners. There we go. The oil empire of America is it, it really does change. I see OPEC really taking note. That if the, as Venezuela as an OPEC plus member, this is kind of interesting.

Doomberg, Substack Author [00:59:21] And look, we’ve plotted this before. The Western Hemisphere already out-produces the Middle East in oil, and vastly out-produses the Middle Eastern natural gas, of course. We did a whole Doomsday presentation called, All You Can Eat, The Oil and Gas Potential of the Western Hemispheres. We just start in the Arctic and work our way down. It’s incredible. What are we doing in the Middle East? What do we care who rules the Donbass? What do ultimately care about Taiwan? There’s lots to do here. Trump is correct. In that way. By the way, last thing we’ll say, I know, I hope this doesn’t shut off after an hour, um, is, uh, help you pay it up for the premium membership here, Stu. Um, I do. Thank you. Forget about Greenland. Cuba’s next. If go find a polymarket contract and bet it, Cuba’s next for sure. Yeah. Um, Colombia, Trump’s not going to invade Cuba either. No, they’re just going to get off of oil. Right. Yeah, I saw a shine bomb was sending oil to Cuba today. Seems like a, another tactical miscalculation on her part. But we’ll see. She’s full of those. She certainly is. The Don is going to reopen the casinos in Cuba. This is the godfather. He’s going to undo the sins of the godfathers here. And if anybody knows how to build a casino, it’s Donald Trump.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [01:00:43] You bet. You bet Oh, doberg. You just cracked me up. Thank, thank you so much for everything that you do. Doberg being an industry leader and I appreciate you and all the things that you’d do for your sub stack. We’ll have this out on our sub stacks and our podcast. This is available on YouTube X. Uh, and everywhere else. And again, you’re a very huge reason, uh, for our being named, uh number three there, uh globally out of all the pod energy podcast, which I think is a pretty big deal.

Doomberg, Substack Author [01:01:22] Good for you, yeah. Happy to help and appreciate the kind words, guys. It was fun. Live podcasts are always the best.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host [01:01:30] All right. We’ll see you soon. And thanks. Talk to you soon