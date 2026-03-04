This is a wild and wide-ranging discussion of the current global oil and gas markets with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. We covered stories from Energy News Beat and David’s Substack.

If you only have time for one podcast, this is it, as we cover the markets and critical issues on how long this may last.

Starmer to Trump: “You Have No Plan.” Trump Replies: “Have You Been Following Venezuela’s Story?”



At What Price Will the EU Open Russian Gas and Oil Pipelines?



The Price for Oil May Go Up If the Bypass Pipelines Are Hit, and If Ship Insurance Is Not Approved



How Long Can China Survive After Losing Venezuela and Iraq’s Discounted Oil Supplies?



California will be a national security risk for the entire country!



Qatar Halts LNG Production, and the European and Asia Markets Respond



