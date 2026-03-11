Tim Stewart stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcasts



David Blackmon kicks off this joint podcast with Tim Stewart, President of the US Oil & Gas Association, and we have a wild discussion.

Share



1. Oil and Gas Industry Volatility The speakers examine the current unstable state of the oil and gas sector, focusing on fluctuating oil prices and their impact on companies and workers. They note how the industry is adapting differently than it did during the 1970s oil crisis.



2. Middle East Geopolitical Tensions A significant portion of the discussion centers on regional instability, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on oil infrastructure, and the U.S. response. Iran’s involvement and international sanctions are also key points of discussion.



3. California’s Energy Crisis The speakers address specific challenges in California’s energy sector, including refinery closures, companies relocating out of state, and how state energy policies are affecting the broader national energy landscape.



”So, my point is that from the national energy policy perspective, it wouldn't surprise me over the next six months if the energy department and department chairs start to become involved in California energy policy. It's going to make federalism a really interesting argument because it's a counterpoint, but it's got to be done.” - Tim Stewart, President, US Oil & Gas Association



4. Government and Policy Involvement There’s substantial discussion about the federal government’s role in addressing energy challenges, potential federal intervention in state policies, and the relationship between the administration and Congress on energy matters.



5. U.S. Energy Dominance and Geopolitical Strategy The speakers explore how current events are reshaping global energy markets, potential shifts in international trading relationships, and America’s strategic positioning based on its energy resources and influence.



6. Industry Perception and Policy Challenges The discussion includes the oil and gas industry’s efforts to engage with policymakers, changing Congressional dynamics around energy policy, and the need for improved public understanding of the industry’s role and challenges.

Enjoy the show!

Timeline:

01:41 Tim Stewart discusses the "Goldilocks zone" for oil prices



21:01 Tim predicts federal intervention in California energy policy



30:32 Cool Energy things



32:18 New trading blocs based on Energy policies



35:30 Tim Tim Stewart makes a strategic point about competing with Lloyd's of London





