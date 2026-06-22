As the 2026 FIFA World Cup plays out across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many Americans - including myself - have been massively entertained by European football fans who have taken to X, TikTok, and Instagram with wide-eyed reactions to everyday American life. They’re not just posting about matches - they’re marveling at Buc-ee’s cavernous Texas rest stops (“This is a gas station?!”), endless multi-lane highways, sprawling suburban homes with driveways full of SUVs, packed restaurants offering free refills and massive portions, clean and efficient services in many places, and the sheer scale of college and NFL stadiums that dwarf many European venues.

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These aren’t elite coastal tourists on curated trips. These are ordinary fans traveling between games, road-tripping through heartland and Southern states, experiencing middle America up close. Viral clips show Scots raving about brisket and jerky selections that could feed a village, Germans stunned by the abundance in convenience stores, and visitors from across the continent noting the space, the parking, the lack of constant urban density and restrictions they know back home.

The Economist captured the moment perfectly in a recent post: “European football fans visiting America are discovering the mass affluence of the country’s suburbs. The wealth enticing holidaymakers troubles European elites. America, once a peer, seems to be racing ahead.”

Well, yes, America is racing ahead.