I’ve written about this reality several times here in the past, but it bears repeating now: Republicans and John Thune don’t need to do away with the filibuster rule to pass the SAVE act and save the American Republic. In reality, all they have to do is enforce the filibuster rule as it was intended to be enforced.

Specific to the SAVE act - the bill passed by the house that would mandate nationwide voter ID to be enforced, along with other key election reforms - Thune can simply schedule a time to bring the bill to the floor for a simple majority vote and tell Chuck Schumer and his fellow depraved Democrats to start talking.

That means one Democrat gets up and starts talking. He or she can talk as long as they want, but they have to do without bathroom breaks, without eating, without even leaning on the podium for support. Some will remember that Ted Cruze managed to do this for 11 hours back in 2013, which, for someone with my prostate sounds like a Herculean feat of strength and endurance. I gotta be honest here.