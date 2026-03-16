Yesterday, I published a piece in which I pointed out that “fake news” no longer is an appropriate label for our worthless, corrupt legacy media. Now, in the wake of the posture these propaganda outlets have assumed in opposition to American interests in Iran and everywhere else, the only appropriate label the media complex is the “anti-America media.”

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As if to illustrate the point, FCC Chairman Brendon Carr put up a post on X a few hours later warning broadcast networks that they must quit publishing intentionally false stories related to the Iran conflict or face action by the Commission, up to and including revocation of their license to access the nation’s airwaves.

Full text:

Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.



The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.



And frankly, changing course is in their own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters.



The American people have subsidized broadcasters to the tune of billions of dollars by providing free access to the nation’s airwaves.



It is very important to bring trust back into media, which has earned itself the label of fake news.



When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen.



Time for change!

[End]

Carr’s X post was a followup to this post by President Trump on Truth Social which I cited in yesterday’s piece:

This is all wonderful and lovely, but here’s the thing: The headline and false report to which Carr and the President refer was originated at the Wall Street Journal and amplified far more by the 24/7 cable news outlets than by the broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC. Carr and the FCC only have authority over the broadcast operations since they use the nation’s airwaves under licenses for which they pay essentially nothing.