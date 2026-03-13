Scott Jennings remains the only thing worth watching on CNN these days. Here he schools corrupt, lying host Abby Phillip how we all should respond whenever someone bitches about the cost of the conflict with Iran:

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PHILLIP: Trump spent $11 billion to drop bombs! JENNINGS: We spent more on Somali FRAUD than this WAR! $19 billion. PHILLIP: By no estimates is it $19 billion. [Note: This is another Abby Phillip lie - several estimates have Somali fraud in Minnesota alone at even higher than that number.] JENNINGS: You seem to be worried about this $11 billion but not TBD billion in Minnesota!

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Ms. Phillip was forced to issue an apology on Wednesday after she lied to her TV audience Tuesday evening, parroting the Democrat claim the radical Islamist pipe bomb terrorist in New York City on Sunday was attacking Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In fact, of course, that terrorist was trying to kill anti-Mamdani protesters who were assembled near Gracie Mansion.

Here is the apology Phillip issued on her show Wednesday night, which parroted a post she’d made on X earlier in the day:

From our “When they tell you who they really are you should take them at their word” category comes this gem from California Democrat/Communist Cong. Ro Khanna:

That post praising Democrat/Nazi candidate for congress Graham Platner, Islamo-Communist NY Mayor Zohran Mandani, and Jew-hating X poster HasanTheHun was posted less than an hour after a radical Islamist terrorist rammed his car into a Jewish Synagogue nursery school in Michigan, and just a few hours after another radical Islamist terrorist shot and killed Lt. Col. Brandon Shah at Old Dominion University in Virginia.