Lots of big news this morning, related and unrelated to the Iran Conflict.

First, there’s this huge news from Florida, as Federal Judge Eileen Cannon and a federal grand jury issued 130 subpoenas on Thursday, including one for creepy old ex-FBI Director James Comey:

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So, we’ve all been hearing the rumors about this “grand conspiracy” case being pursued by Pam Bondi’s DOJ in Cannon’s court amid periodic reports of subpoenas for information over the last few months. Now, we finally have proof it is really an effort to go after at least one of the Obama-era big fish who planned and carried out the illegal spying operation on the 2016 Trump campaign, and the slow-rolling coup d’etat throughout Trump’s first term.