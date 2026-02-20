I gotta say I didn’t have President Donald Trump releasing the UFO files on my Bingo card for this year, but the man never ceases to amaze me.



Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Hell, why not? Whatever information the government has collected on this phenomenon since the Roswell event in 1947 has been withheld from the public for far too long. You know, like the JFK files and the Epstein files and the Gulf of Tonkin files and the Pentagon papers and the Operation Northwoods files and the MKULTRA and ZRRIFLE files and too many other collections of files to mention.

Man, our government sure spend a lot of time not telling us important stuff, huh?

Just as it fought tooth and nail and people died under incredibly unlikely and suspicious circumstances (like Virginia Roberts Giuffre, for one example) to avoid the release of all those other sets of files, the Deep State will mount a fierce battle to releasing the government’s UFO files. This is the lone certainty related to this latest Trump project.

Know which other presidents were making noises about making the government’s UFO files public early in their terms? John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

Oh.