Friday Status Report: Why the Somali Fraud Issue is Bigger Than You Think
Before we get to the main topic here, let’s start this new year with some good news: The Trump presidency has brought us the largest single year drop in murders across the country in, well, in history:
Man, you know the woke lunatics who run the asylum at ABC News just hated to report that one. Naturally, the “experts” quoted by ABC did everything they could to avoid crediting President Trump for any of it, because of course they did. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have been quoted by ABC News. That’s how this works.
Here’s an excerpt from that glorious story:
This year began with a deadly New Year’s Day car-ramming terrorist attack in New Orleans and is finishing with a flurry of horrific shootings, including a mass shooting at Brown University, but 2025 is also poised to end with the largest one-year drop in U.S. homicides ever recorded, according to data from cities both large and small.