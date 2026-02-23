Smart people keep telling me what a smart politician Gavin Newsom is. I don’t see it, I really don’t. The guy is horrible in a debate, has a snap temper, has zero ability to tailor a message to specific audiences, and embarrasses himself and his state every time he speaks on the international stage.

Other than that, he does have oily hair that would cause an oil slick rivaling the Exxon Valdez if he went swimming and the visage of a Batman villain, so he’s got that going for him.

We’ve detailed example after example here of Newsom’s humiliating himself internationally in recent months at the COP30 conference in Belem, the WEF meeting in Davos, and most recently at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Today we will detail him trying to tailor his message to a specific audience - black Americans - and failing so miserably that it defies belief. Well, almost.