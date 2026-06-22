Perhaps the most stunning fact about Keir Starmer is that he survived in office for 9 months with a public approval rating of 20% or under:

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That’s pretty wild. But it’s what you can end up with in a parliamentary system in which every major party save one is in reality a sort of uniparty, and the one which isn’t in it - in this case, the Reform party - has yet to gain a critical mass of traction with the public. Let’s remember that Starmer’s Labour Party - a real, true communist party from its very founding - gained power in 2024 while only receiving about 1/3rd of the vote in that year’s national election.