Dear, sweet, word-salad-spewing, chardonnay-guzzling Kamala Harris didn’t exactly come out and say it, but she did make it quite clear this week that she will be seeking the Democrat presidential nomination again in 2028. Only this time, she’ll have to do it the legitimate way - or as legitimate as things get in the Democrat party in modern times - since there is no semi-lucid old fart around to just hand it to her this time.

Harris has been opaque about her 2028 plans thus far, and I suppose she and her idiot handlers thought this week’s stunt maintains her non-committal posturing. But it doesn’t. As usual, Kamala’s about as subtle as a cluster headache combined a case of appendicitis enhanced by an annoying cackle fed by three glasses of Lewis Cellars 2023 Reserve.