Urs Broderick Furrer
19h

Forget the audit. We should just walk away from the UN and build a new one with western democracies, Israel, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, New Zeland, and a select few middle eastern countries.

D Trahan
15h

A short but important clarification is that the U.S. Congress has never appropriated funds solely because the United Nations established a dues assessment. The UN may calculate and assign assessments under its internal rules, but those figures have no automatic legal effect inside the U.S. Under the Constitution, money can only be spent if Congress appropriates it. From the beginning of U.S. participation, Congress chose to fund UN obligations through annual appropriations for “Contributions to International Organizations,” meaning payment is a recurring policy decision, not a standing acceptance of whatever amount the UN requests.

Because of that structure, the President does not have independent authority to create or cancel UN payments, but does have limited authority to delay or withhold payment when Congress has not clearly appropriated funds in the amount assessed or has attached conditions to their use. If Congress appropriates less than the UN assessment, caps the amount, or conditions payment on reforms or certifications, the executive branch is legally bound to follow those instructions. In those circumstances, delaying payment does not constitute a breach of international obligations; it is compliance with domestic law until Congress acts further.

From the outset of U.S. participation, Congress made clear that it would not grant open-ended financial authority. This is most clearly reflected in the long-standing 22 percent cap, which limits the maximum share the U.S. will pay toward the UN regular budget, regardless of higher assessments adopted by the General Assembly. That cap demonstrates the governing principle: the UN can propose, but Congress disposes. In practice, this means that the United States’ financial participation in the United Nations has always been subject to congressional control, year by year and dollar by dollar.

