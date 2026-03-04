Take a look at where and how the new ayatollah - son of the newly dead ayatollah - has been living for the past several years:

What does it say about the UK’s status as a fit “ally” for the United States of America that the new leader of Iran’s despotic Islamo-fascist government has been able to live in this kind of luxury on London’s Billionaire’s Row unmolested for the better part of a decade now?

This is outrageous, and you can bet President Trump is not pleased.

That is all.