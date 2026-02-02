Hey, remember when Democrats were all about the “affordability” issue? We were told by our propaganda media that that issue carried them to big wins in New Jersey and Virginia last November. We were also reliably informed that the Trump White House led by old Bushie Susie Wiles must - MUST, we were told - force the President to focus solely on this issue or face a huge mid-term blue wave.

Those were some good times, huh? But, as is always the case with the despicable, depraved, deluded, delirious, demonic Dems, their focus on any single issue last only as long as their polling tells them is should. Once that dynamic shifts, then it’s Poof!, it’s onto the next issue.