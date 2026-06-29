Yet another big budget Hollywood blockbuster went down in flames over the weekend as the latest remake of “Supergirl” cratered at the box office, earning a miserable $38 million. Add in an even more disastrous global gross of just $30 million, and the latest dead-on-arrival Hollywood big budget flop is born.

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The New York Times, in its typical fashion of always looking to blame white males for anything its woke writers don’t approve of, writes it all off to “a resurgent misogyny among the core fan base, which is largely male.” Hey, at least they left out the “white supremacy” part. Oh, and guess what? A self-loathing white guy wrote that line of BS. because of course he did. You can’t make it up.

To most normal people, $38 million sounds like a gob of cash, and it is until you consider that the film cost eternally woke Warner Bros. an astonishing $250 million to make - even with a young woke girl no one’s ever heard of in the starring role. What the hell did they spend all that cash on? Catering? Worse, when you add the massive promotional budget for the film of another reported $200-$250 million, this really lousy flick starring a lousy actress needs to somehow drum up $500 million just to break even.