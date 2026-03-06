To start things off on a lighter note, this is what our worthless legacy media refers to as "journalism," but only when the subject of the interview is a Democrat not named John Fetterman.

Watch this exchange between grizzled old Katie Couric and preening Gavin Newsom, who she is so obviously taken with:

Couric: Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? What do you do about that?



Newsom: You don’t do anything about it…It’s just who I am.

Holy smokes. What more do you even say about that?