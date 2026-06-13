Iran’s overreliance on the Strait of Hormuz as a geopolitical weapon is proving self-destructive. By threatening or disrupting this critical chokepoint - through which roughly 20 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil historically flowed - Iran has accelerated the very diversification that will erode its leverage. Within a few years, every Persian Gulf nation will have an alternative to Hormuz in place, rendering Iran’s leverage over Hormuz essentially meaningless.

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Several of these countries, long aware of the vulnerability, have already invested in pipelines and routes that bypass the strait, while others are currently exploring various options. Once fully operational and expanded, these alternatives will render Iran’s threats largely symbolic, stripping the Mullahs of their primary source of regional influence and economic coercion.

Saudi Arabia Best Positioned to Thrive Without Hormuz

Saudi Arabia leads this shift with its East-West Crude Oil Pipeline (Petroline), stretching approximately 1,200 km from Abqaiq in the east to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Built in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War and later expanded, it now operates at full capacity of around 7 million bpd. In recent crises, it has redirected massive volumes - roughly 5 million bpd for export after supplying domestic western refineries - allowing Saudi crude to reach global markets via the Red Sea without entering the Gulf. This infrastructure has proven resilient, with pumping stations quickly restored after disruptions, demonstrating its strategic value.