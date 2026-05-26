Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Arlene Caris Fenstermaker's avatar
Arlene Caris Fenstermaker
2h

Ted Cruz is the best at telling Democrats their history! Mazie Hirono should have just said nothing or Thank you. It would have been more sane. However, Mazie needs to go out to pasture.

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BD's avatar
BD
4h

If the lecture fits, wear it.

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