In case you missed it, dimwitted Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono waded into the wrong pond during a Senate hearing last week when she tried to lecture Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

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The resulting 8-minute diatribe by Mr. Cruz is a tour de force on the sordid, racist history of the Democrat party, which was literally founded in 1828 for the express mission of protecting the institution of slavery.

Give it a watch - you’ll be glad you did.

That is all.