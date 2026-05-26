ICYMI: Ted Cruz Schools Mazie Hirono
In case you missed it, dimwitted Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono waded into the wrong pond during a Senate hearing last week when she tried to lecture Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
The resulting 8-minute diatribe by Mr. Cruz is a tour de force on the sordid, racist history of the Democrat party, which was literally founded in 1828 for the express mission of protecting the institution of slavery.
Give it a watch - you’ll be glad you did.
That is all.
Ted Cruz is the best at telling Democrats their history! Mazie Hirono should have just said nothing or Thank you. It would have been more sane. However, Mazie needs to go out to pasture.
If the lecture fits, wear it.