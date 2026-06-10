The worthless propaganda legacy media is always filled with leftwing mantras - pushing far-left narratives based on the dogma of the cult of leftism is a central part of its reason for existence, after all. Many of those mantras target the bogeymen who threaten that existence, and no single figure in America in recent months has presented a bigger threat than Bari Weiss, who has served as Editor-in-Chief at CBS News since last October.

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The propaganda narrative we’ve seen popularized across the media in recent months holds that Weiss, who had no broadcast [fake] journalism experience prior to coming into her current position, is doing a horrible job and embarrassing herself and the CBS organization. Most recently, the purveyors of this mantra have held up the firing of supreme haughty blowhard Scott Pelley, who became the real-life materialization of Ron Burgundy - Will Ferrell’s character in the hilarious “Anchorman” films - in his role as correspondent at 60 Minutes.