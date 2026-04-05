Here is a summary of the details of last night’s incredible rescue of the downed airman in Iran, as reported by various media outlets.

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President Trump announced early Sunday morning that U.S. special operations forces successfully rescued the weapons systems officer from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle deep inside Iran. The officer — an Air Force colonel — had been evading capture for more than 24 hours after the jet was shot down Friday, April 3, 2026.



Key details from coverage at the NYTimes, Al Jazeera, and other media outlets: