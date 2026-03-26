The International Olympic Committee dropped a long-overdue bombshell Wednesday: transgender women - i.e., guys pretending to be girls - are now banned from competing in women’s Olympic events. The new eligibility policy, rooted in the irreversible physical advantages conferred by male puberty, ends years of ideological theater that turned elite female competition into a participation trophy for men in dresses.

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For the uninitiated, this is not “discrimination.” It’s biology refusing to yield to feelings. Decades of data, from muscle mass retention to bone density to lung capacity, show that males who go through puberty hold permanent, significant edges no amount of hormones or wishful thinking can erase. The IOC’s working group finally acknowledged what every honest coach, parent, and female athlete has known since the first man in a wig showed up demanding medals.