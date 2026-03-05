The Energy News Beat Stand up is on a roll, and we have David Blackmon stop by to cover more of the stories. This podcast is pushed out on both platforms.

What a day on the news desk, Qatar shuts down LNG, and it will take a minimum of 4 to 6 weeks to fire back up to volume. The other huge story today is that Ukraine may have been the one to hit a Russian LNG tanker in the Mediterranean. Yes, you read that right - Mediterranean.



1. Qatar’s LNG Shutdown and Global Energy Impact The transcript discusses a major disruption in the global LNG market following Cutter’s complete shutdown of liquefied natural gas operations after a drone attack on critical infrastructure. This has created significant supply shortages and affected Europe’s energy security, with implications for Russia’s gas export strategy.



2. Middle East Conflict and Energy Infrastructure Attacks There’s substantial discussion about escalating tensions in the Middle East, including Iranian missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabian and Qatari oil refineries and LNG terminals. These attacks have disrupted global energy supplies and raised concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the region.



3. Trump’s New Shipping Insurance System The transcript covers President Trump’s announcement of a U.S.-backed marine insurance system, which is positioned as a potential challenge to London’s traditional dominance in global shipping insurance through Lloyd’s of London.



4. California Refinery Regulations Chevron’s warning to California’s Governor Newsom about proposed regulations by the California Air Resources Board is discussed, with concerns that these regulations could effectively shut down the state’s remaining refineries.



5. Energy Sector Stock Performance and Investment Analysis The transcript includes analysis of various energy-related stocks, including refineries, LNG companies, and oil and gas producers like Valero, Cheniere Energy, Enbridge, and Exxon Mobil, examining their earnings potential and investment timing.

