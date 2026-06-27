First, forgive me for that paraphrasing of the great 1968 hit by the Rascals, “It’s a beautiful mornin’". Sometimes I just can’t help myself.

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[Kids, if you want to see what your grandparents considered to be great music and high entertainment in 1968, watch this.]

Oh my, oh my, oh, my, my, my, the social media interwebnets are chock full of great video clips to share and transcribe for you readers this morning, not to mention make some snarky comments about. Because that is just what I love to do on a Saturday. So, let’s get going.