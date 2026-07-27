I never knew anything about Dr. Anthony Fauci until he took the stage in the White House Briefing Room with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other “health” officials for the first of what became almost daily briefings on the COVID outbreak on Feb. 27, 2020.

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When that briefing was over, I looked at my wife - who had watched it with me - and told her “This Fauci guy is a little menace. He absolutely adores getting all this attention - you can see it on his face. He will do anything he can to keep this going.” She didn’t disagree. She is an extremely perceptive woman.

The next morning, I coined the term “Little Menace to Society” for Dr. Fauci, a nickname which endures to this day.

I’m not always right about such things but I have become a pretty astute observer of human nature as the years have gone on in my life. I’ve never been more right about anything as I was in that first impression of The Little Menace.

I bring that all up because this week is Little Menace Week in Washington, DC. The Little Menace, now 85, must testify under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 8:30 ET. The hearing promises to be quite a show, mainly because the Little Menace, having received his ostensible blanket pardon from that other menace - Old Joe Biden and his autopen - no longer has legal standing to assert his rights under the 5th Amendment.