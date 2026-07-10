Let’s talk about James Talarico, that milky-white, limp-wristed fake Christian wannabe preacher who the Dems nominated to represent their deranged party for the U.S. Senate seat up in Texas this year.

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We all know that Mr. Talarico has a million skeletons in his closet from past actions and statements made on the record. Some of those skeletons have already burst out into Ken Paxton’s campaign ads, and many, many, many more are still to come. Truly, the GOP nominee is going to have a hell of a hard time finding ways to pack them all into his campaign messaging before November, in fact.