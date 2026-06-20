You remember the great line from Obiwan Kenobi in the Star War films, right? Sure you do:

Just a few weeks ago, Democrats and their media toadies were all a-flutter about the prospects of turning Texas blue with a wave election led by the milky-white, sort of religious, pretend normal guy with the Italian-sounding name.

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Sitting here this morning, I have to admit I’m still having a hard time wrapping my mind around the fact that the demented, depraved, deluded, despicable, demonic Democrats decided to rig their Texas primaries in favor of a 37-year-old 3D printed copy of Pete Buttigieg this year. I mean, I understand that his main opponent - the constantly code-switching Jasmine Thee Crockett - would have been a certain loser in the general election, but it’s the thought that James Talarico, aka, TEMU Buttigieg is going to do any better that really slays me.