Jim Hanson is a long-time conservative writer and analyst, and now serves as President of WorldStrat and Chief Strategist for the Middle East Forum. He is, in other words, a real expert in a world of pretenders.

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Based on Vice President JD Vance’s CBS interview with Gayle King this morning (included below) Hanson posted the following astute analysis on his X feed. Give it a read - you’ll be glad you did.

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