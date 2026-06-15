Jim Hanson: What the Deal Does and Does Not Contain
Jim Hanson is a long-time conservative writer and analyst, and now serves as President of WorldStrat and Chief Strategist for the Middle East Forum. He is, in other words, a real expert in a world of pretenders.
Based on Vice President JD Vance’s CBS interview with Gayle King this morning (included below) Hanson posted the following astute analysis on his X feed. Give it a read - you’ll be glad you did.
Full Text:
@JDVance explained some details of the deal to CBS.