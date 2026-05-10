This is what running scared looks like: Incumbent LA mayor Karen Bass, fresh off being humiliated by Spencer Pratt of all people in last week’s televised debate, invents a transparently fake excuse to be out of town on the day the next debate has long been scheduled to happen.

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It has long been obvious that the Democrat party simply cannot compete in the realm of ideas, mainly because their ideas are all so irredeemably awful. So obvious, in fact, that the Clintons basically forced the party to abandon even trying to engage in honest debate when they assumed power in their co-Presidency in 1993, preferring instead to invoke the politics of personal destruction using the tactics of Saul Alinsky. Hillary and Slick Willie knew their party’s increasingly socialist - and now increasingly Marxist - policies could never be defended in open debate, and the party’s only way to obtain and maintain political power would be through demonizing the opposition and refusing to directly answer any question.

This Alinskyite strategy, combined with mass brainwashing of children and dominance in the legacy media, formed the 3-legged stool on which the Democrat party has perched itself for more than three decades now.

33 years of deployment of this strategy has left the party of the likes of Scoop Jackson, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and John F. Kennedy in the hands of mental midgets like mayor Bass, JB Pritzker, and Ilhan Omar, along with clever grifters like Pete Buttigieg, AOC, and Gavin Newsom.