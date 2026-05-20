Katie Britt has been thinking about me, and I’m really at a loss about whether to tell my wife about it. It’s completely unsolicited on my part, and I don’t know how to keep it all quiet, especially knowing that Tim Scott has been thinking about me, too.

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No, really, I’m not joking here: It’s all in an email I received from Sen. Britt - dare I call her Katie? I’m not sure - this afternoon.

I feel like I can share this you all here without putting it behind a paywall, because I know each and every one of you can keep a secret.

…

um, you can keep a secret, can’t you?

Ok, sure, you can. We’re all adults here, and so is Katie. Tim, too, if I can call him Tim. It seems so informal, them both being highly respected senators and all.

Anyways, here’s the note I got from Katie just a little earlier today:

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O.M.G., y’all! Senator Katie Britt is counting on me! You know, just like Little Orphan Annie was counting on Ralphie to decode that secret message from Pierre Andre’ in A Christmas Story!

Honors and privileges such as this do not come along too often in life - trust me, I’m getting up there and this is the first time it’s ever happened to me!

Gee, you don’t think Katie would be hitting me up with anything like the “crummy commercial” Little Orphan Annie subjected Ralphie to in that movie, do you?

…

Oh, of course not! Katie would never do that! After all, she is not a cartoon character - she’s a politician! Plus, she and I are friends. Just ask her!

Ok, I’m going to complete my assessment right this very moment! I wouldn’t want Tim to stay disappointed with me, after all.

Gee, I hope I can keep this liaison with Katie secret from my little wifey. I know y’all won’t tell.

That is all.