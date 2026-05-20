Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Randy SJ Williams's avatar
Randy SJ Williams
2h

Drink more Ovaltine, David!

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1 reply by David Blackmon
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
1h

I am willing to bet your phone will be ringing from Texts and wanting donations - I am sorry that I ever gave to republicans. They sell your information to the next republican wanting money, and do nothing for the country. The President and his Administration, and about 10 Republicans, are working really hard - Thune and the other RINOS are holding back the Save America Act - and it shows that they believe they will outlast Trump, just like the Iranians. - So is Leader Thune just like the Iranians and the Parliamentarian? Trying to outwait, President Trump?

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