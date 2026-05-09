Lawyers for Virginia Democrats seeking to delay the Supreme Court’s ruling killing their illegal congressional map can’t spell:

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I’m guessing they got Ketanji Brown Jackson to draft the appeal for them. Either that, or the attorneys got their law degree from Virginia’s Somali Learing Center.

Here’s how state Sen. Louise Lucas, who had her offices and home raided by the FBI this week as part of a bribery and corruption investigation, responded to the decision:

Hey, with any luck, she’ll be able to press license plates of her own pretty soon.

While we’re at it, in other redistricting and corruption news, there was this out of Utah on Friday:

That, friends, is the living embodiment of the FAFO principle in action, and I am here for every bit of it.

Let’s move on…