Lutnick, Bessent Provide Trump's Warm-up Act at Davos
President Donald Trump will speak to the World Economic Forum in Davos shortly after this piece is published. The President’s scheduled start time is somewhere between 7:15-8:00 a.m. CT, but we all know how rarely Mr. Trump’s events start on time. It’ll happen when he decides it will happen.
Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary delivered part of the President’s message to a shocked panel of leftwing globalist peers late Tuesday. Lutnick’s remarks lambasting the concept of globalism no doubt also left the audience gasping from a case of the vapors.