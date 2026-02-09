Really interesting clip here from a conversation between Stephen A. Smith and Bill Maher.

In the clip, Smith asks Maher what he thinks about the massive fallout happening in the wake of the release of the DOJ’s files on Jeffrey Epstein. You can see that Smith is somewhat taken aback when Maher goes into what amounts to a defense - a little tepid and grudging, but still a defense - of Qanon, the mysterious social account that gained so much attention during the early Trump years as it fed rumors about Pizzagate and other controversial events and conspiracies.

It’s a continuation of the fascinating red-pilling evolution of Maher, a guy who five years ago was one of the most repugnant, intentionally ignorant liberal morons on the planet. During those years, Maher would stumble across the truth maybe once every two or three months on his HBO show. Now, he appears to have a moment of clarity or two about the world as it actually exists outside of the fever swamps of the far left on every episode.

Again, just fascinating to observe from afar. Plus, this one is especially interesting in that it comes in an exchange with Smith, who has undergone a similar public awakening over the last 2-3 years.