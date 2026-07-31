You’ve all probably read by now that the guy Maine Dems picked to replace the Commie With the Nazi Tattoo as their nominee, is just this totes normal dude named [checks notes] Troy Jackson, a former state senator who used to be a “logger,” whatever that may mean in the context of a totes normal demented depraved deluded despicable demonic Democrat.

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But then on Thursday, we found out that totes normal Troy Jackson not only married his cousin, but has fathered two children by her.

Oh. How interesting is it that this news was initially broken not by any Republican group or interest, but by Graham Platner’s fellow “democratic socialists,” i.e., commies at the DSA. Guess they figure turnabout is fair play since it was the establishment Dems - not Republicans - who took Platner out of the race with all the opposition research about his own disgraceful background.