It all sounds like a new book from Steig Larson, author of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” doesn’t it?

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Is it even possible to be a communist Nazi, er, Nazi communist, er…I give up. This would all set even Pol Pot’s head spinning.

But Maine Dems seem to think one iteration of that odd combo is possible, and they want to make him their nominee to challenge longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins in November’s mid-term elections.