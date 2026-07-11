Sorry to keep harping on this increasingly obvious GOP coverup, but we can’t have spent the last decade documenting the Democrat party’s endless stream of hoaxes and grifts and remain silent when Republicans eagerly adopt their same model of behavior.

Here are some new developments in the lingering mystery about Mitch McConnell’s status among the living or the not-so-living:

First: CNN issued this statement regarding the claim by Scott Jennings of having held a 20-minute phone call with a totally lucid and vibrant Mitch McConnell on Tuesday:

"As a CNN Political Commentator, Scott Jennings is not a full-time employee or journalist for the network. His account of a personal conversation with Senator McConnell reflects his experience and is not CNN reporting."

This indicates that CNN has been flooded with complaints about the obvious BS claim by Jennings and has been unable to verify the statement by their highly paid contributor, which he repeated multiple times on CNN’s platform. Jennings must truly owe The Turtle big-time to torch his reputation in this way.