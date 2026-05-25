Hoo. That screen capture’s kinda scary, isn’t it?

Seriously, just how stupid does a human have to be to cast a vote for someone like AOC? We seem to have gotten an answer over the weekend with the release of this clip, in which the ex-bartender from Queens displays such utter contempt for her followers that she feels free to just make up words in her video dialogues with them.

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Take a look as AOC expounds on her take on “architecting” her idiot’s notion of “fascism”.

Transcript:

You know, the mistake that I made, and I made this early on, I, you know, from all the movies that we see growing up about heroes and villains is that I thought that fascist takeover attempts were going to be architected by evil geniuses and I was not expecting how unearned, nepotistic, mediocre and just dumb so many of the people architecting this were going to be. And it works because of brute force, like you can do anything through brute force but it’s not sophisticated and it does not merit my intellectual respect. That’s my thought of the day.

You really do have to admire the fact that she characterizes here idiotic take here as “intellectual.” LOL.