Republican strategist and communications specialist Matt Whitlock made some great points about the myriad controversies swirling around Democrat senate candidate in Maine Graham Planter on Sunday:

Here’s the full text:

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Todd Akin lost a Senate race after making comments about “legitimate rape.”



Graham Platner has said women should “take some responsibility” for their sexual assault.



Anthony Weiner’s career derailed over a sexting scandal involving 6+ women (including a minor). Roy Moore lost an Alabama race (to a Democrat) after accusations that he “pursued and engaged in inappropriate behavior with underage women.”



Platner was sending illicit texts to 6-12 women AND was on an app tied to exploitation of minors.



Candidates have been derailed by just one of these scandals - Graham Platner has the making of ALL of them at once and we haven’t even gotten to the Nazi tattoo and the horrific stories to come.



How desperate are Dems to beat a moderate Republican who has the most independent streak of any Senator in recent history and delivers billions to her state?

[End]

Great points, right?

Now, here’s the thing to remember: What we’ve seen so far is most likely just the tip of a much bigger iceberg where Platner is concerned. With the media now focused on doing the DNC’s bidding to force Platner from the race, you can be sure that they didn’t fire all their guns at once.