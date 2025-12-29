By now, pretty much all Americans who don’t rely on the corrupt legacy media for their news are aware of the yeoman’s work being done to expose massive daycare fraud in Minnesota by citizen journalist Nick Shirley.

Armed only with an iPhone and intestinal fortitude, Shirley has single-handedly exposed tens of millions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent daycare operations over the last 10 days as the Tim Walz government in the state sat frozen hoping their self-created nightmare would all go away.

Shirley’s 42-minute video and short outtakes have all gone viral across X and other social media platforms since last week, with the longform video crossing the 100 million hit threshold on X alone over the weekend. The public outrage sparked by Shirley’s work has now forced responses from both FBI Director Kash Patel and Gov. Walz, which in turn are now forcing cracks to form in the corrupt media’s stone wall vow of Omerta over the matter.