Let’s start with this look-in on how great Texas Democrat senate nominee James “TEMU Buttigieg” Talarico’s campaign is going over with Black women:

Share

Talarico’s serial refusal to directly answer questions and his myriad blasphemies about the Christian religion are having a tough time convincing the Dem party’s most loyal voter base. Remember, TEMU Pete has zero chance of winning without a massive turnout among this segment of the party’s base in November.

The boy got work to do.

********************

In case you missed it - I was held captive to it by visiting relatives - Spain defeated Lionel Messi and his thug Argentina squad in a final World Cup match in which neither team managed to even threaten to score a goal for the first 100 or so minutes of non-action as both teams played keep away.