More Details on the Fulton County Raid ***UPDATED***
***UPDATE*** To update the update, President Trump posted this video on Truth Social a little bit ago - it’s a great reminder on how the plot to steal the 2020 election really worked:
Original post:
To follow up on my post from this morning, here are additional details related to the FBI/DOJ/DNI raid on the Fulton County elections office which was conducted yesterday afternoon:
The raid was conducted under a criminal warrant issued by a Georgia-based federal judge. This means the judge found probable cause that crimes were committed during the conduct of the 2020 election count[!].