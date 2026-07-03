Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
5h

Great story. Back in the days when we could be young and stupid while having "fun" and not harming anyone or anything. 😉

Have a Happy and safe Independence Day.

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
4h

Great story! There’s a chance I’ve got some similar ones to share, but only over a beer.

Unfortunately, I think that too many of today’s kids, pampered and babied since birth, won’t have stories like that to tell in forty years. What a shame!

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