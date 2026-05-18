Last month, the Census Bureau released data showing that Texas is now home to 5 of the 12 most populated cities in the nation:

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That is not at all surprising given the rapid growth of cities like Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio in the 21st century. Only Houston and Dallas would have ranked among the national top 12 thirty years ago, but times have changed, and the mass migration of Californians and New Yorkers fed up with their high-tax, low-results state governments has helped speed the growth.

Last Thursday, the Census Bureau released two more tables showing granular details of Texas’s amazing growth.

Take a look at this one:

That’s right: Texas is home to the 5 fastest-growing cities in the nation with populations over 20,000 now, and 8 of the top 15. Most of those smaller cities are located within what we call the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, a six-county region that is now home to about 6 million people.

My family lives in Mansfield, just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth, which, while not included in this table, has also seen rapid growth during the 10 years since we relocated here from Houston. So I’ve seen this happen first-hand.

Finally, there is this table showing the Top 15 cities with the largest numeric population increase between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025:

Again, we see that 6 of the 15 cities are in one state: Texas.

None of this Texas-based dominance in these various population measures is surprising to me.

What is somewhat surprising, though, is the relative lack of significant presence in these tables from another sunbelt state - Florida. Only 1 Florida city appears in each of the first two tables, and just two in the third.

I guess everything really is bigger in Texas after all.

That is all.