Now that the Dems have purged Eric Swalwell from their party ranks, focus in congress has shifted to a growing array of skunks and hound dogs, while the California governor’s race has now become coal and private prisons billionaire Tom Steyer’s to lose.

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And guess what? Steyer just might manage to lose it.

It looks like the media, in its efforts to always serve as the loyal toadies for the DNC, has decided to push not Steyer, but former HHS Secretary and CA attorney general Xavier Becerra as the party’s new golden child for the Golden State. CNN, Politico, and others are now pushing the narrative that Becerra, not Steyer, has been the main beneficiary among the Dems from Swalwell’s forced removal from the race: