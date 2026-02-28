Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
2h

Bout time. Crossing finders for good targeting and selective destruction of Iranian assets.

Reply
Share
Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
2h

Thee Persian peoples who want freedom have been waiting for this time for four decades

It’s their time now

🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture