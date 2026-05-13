Let’s preface this post by noting that the Atlas Intel poll discuss here is a wild outlier among recent public opinion polling data. That said, it’s also necessary to note that, in the 2024 election, Atlas Intel was one of the two or three most accurate polling groups in terms of correctly projecting the ultimate outcomes weeks in advance.

Share

All that having been said, take a look at the poll’s results related to the Democrat party’s horse race for its 2028 nomination:

AOC suddenly in the lead, with Preacher Pete Buttigieg nipping at her heels just 4% behind - Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris hardest hit!

That’s quite a stunner to most folks, but not here at the Campaign Update. Fact is that this poll was released just 2 hours after I posted here that the idea of AOC being the 2028 Democrat presidential nominee is being mainstreamed now among conservative thought leaders like the Ruthless Podcast.

Atlas’s findings are equally shocking on the GOP side of the ledger: